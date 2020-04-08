Fortnite down: Game goes offline because patch developers remove maintenance

Fortnite has been downgraded while new improvements are being made to the game.

Developers, however, do not broadcast “maintenance” for a short time.

When the game opens online, no major updates are expected for players, as this update has only been announced as a “maintenance patch.”

Such scheduled updates usually only take a few hours for players to be online again.

The shutdown began around 7 a.m. UK time, and the developers of Epic Games showed no sign of when it would end.

Epic also did not publish patch notes for updates, or indicates which bugs or issues will be fixed.

Planned updates of this kind are usually minimized to minimize player disruption. While updates have been made early in the morning in the UK, this means that most US and other players are likely to be offline.

It is thought that a large number of people play this game because in many countries of the world they are forced to lock themselves. Epic doesn’t show any live signs of a few people playing their games, but the number of people playing it on Twitch has increased, for example in recent weeks.

In March, as the country was ordered to stay, Italian Internet companies said they were seeing an increase in Internet traffic from games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty. “We reported more than 70% of Internet traffic through our landline network and with a large share of online games like Fortnite,” Italian Telecom CEO Luigi Gubitosi said in a phone call last month. “