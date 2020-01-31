Fortnite is now officially a high school and college sport

The esport business has skyrocketed. PlayVS made history by adding Fortnite, one of the most popular games in the world, to the competitive circuits of colleges and high schools.

The company has announced that Fornite will join the official lineup along with the Rocket League. PlayVS has already established three leagues and is launching two new Fornites in the High School Division. At college level, the PlayVS league would make its debut for the first time.

First college level level PlayVS League

Just like in traditional sport, PlayVS has organized itself in regional conferences. Three of the teams with the highest score have the chance to take part in the playoffs. Schools can register for free. Regular seasonal games also take place weekly. With the beginning of the pre-season on February 17, 2020, the high schools must register by then and fight for the championship. The colleges have until February 26, 2020 to register.

Based on their geographic location, the Fornite teams are selected and included in their regional conference. The high school section is divided into two long preparatory games, followed by a regular playing time of eight weeks. Players are paired to Fortnite Duos and compete with other players for the same conference. Seven games are divided into a points system as follows. Victory Royale: 10 points 2nd – 3rd: 7 points 4th – 7th: 5 points 8th – 12th: 3 points per elimination: 1 point The three teams with the highest number of points then have the opportunity to play in the playoffs play.

How can you participate?

The regular season starts on February 24th and leads the top teams to the championship in May. The three best winning teams from each conference will then be given a place in the playoffs. The tournaments are played among the 24 teams.

Pricing has not yet been released, but is likely to be epic due to the company’s reputation. Unlike in high school, there will only be one college conference to fight for the national championship.

College and universities have until February 24th to register. The official season of fornite sports for colleges and universities begins on March 2, 2020.

“Millions of people are already playing Fortnite – it has become part of the culture.” Delane Parnell, founder and eco of PlayVs, said in a statement. “We hope that the title will be added to our game range and that college access will be expanded to encourage players to participate in their school’s programs.”

When Fornite becomes an official high school and college sport, it will likely become even more popular and continue to shape and evolve the esport lines.

