‘Fortnite’ Launches Harley Quinn Outfits, Challenges | Tech / gadgets

‘Fortnite’ models his Harley Quinn bundle outfits from the films 2016 and 2020, in which the character plays the main role. – Courtesy of Epic Games via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, February 7 – After purchasing a Suicide Squad costume for the Fortnite characters, players can unlock the newer Birds of Prey outfit by completing three challenges.

When Harley Quinn returns to cinemas in Birds of Prey, she’ll also be included in Fortnite, the game’s developer has confirmed.

The character skin is available from February 6th to February 17th from 7 p.m. PST in the in-game item shop.

Epic Games released the announcement a day after the relevant files were found in a Fortnite update.

The company said the Harley Quin Bundle includes two alternatives to the game’s standard pickaxe tool and weapon hybrid – the Harley Hitter baseball bat and the Punchline Pickaxes hammer – a second character outfit can only be unlocked by playing.

The first of the two outfits is based on Harley’s 2016 look from the DC comics film Suicide Squad.

The second shot follows after the character’s appearance in “Birds of Prey”. Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn both times.

A price was not quoted, although an earlier DC Comics collaboration for Batman Day 2019 had the Batman Caped Crusader Pack for $ 19.99 (RM 78.41).

A three-step challenge was derived from the earlier Datamin, and Epic has now brought more clarity to its structure.

Players have to be in the top 30, top 20 and top 10 in solo, duos or squad matches, they have to hit vulnerabilities (100 times per datamined graphic) and use pickaxes to do damage (again 100 times from datamine).

Thanks to a bug in the 11.50 patch that disrupts the vulnerability subsystem, Epic is expected to release a hotfix that makes the tricky art of hitting it a more reliable process.

What are Fortnite vulnerabilities?

After hitting a crop for the first time, a blue circular target appears somewhere on it. The circle has an orange dot and four orange triangles around the outside.

Once one has been successfully hit, a new one appears, etc. until the object is fully harvested.

They are not strictly necessary and are easy to ignore for those who are crazy about harvesting, but their isolation allows resources to be collected more quickly and players to be trained to aim more precisely.

This in turn increases their mastery of the game, a factor that can lead to greater engagement. For a free game that earns its money by spending the optional item store (like the Harley Quinn Bundle), this is critical. – AFP Relax News