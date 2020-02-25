forty-five-yrs-back-right-now,-a-tiny-lady-shed-her-life-and-nashville-shed-its-innocence

Karen Grigsby, The Tennessean Published five: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020 | Up to date 7: 01 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020

“Just before the Marcia Trimble scenario, monsters stayed under the bed.”

That’s what longtime Tennessean columnist Gail Kerr wrote in December 2007 about one of Nashville’s most notorious murders.

On Feb. 25, 1975, Trimble, a 9-year-aged blond female with a handful of freckles scattered throughout her nose, disappeared though providing Girl Scout Cookies in her Eco-friendly Hills neighborhood.

Thirty-three days later on, on Easter Sunday, her system was discovered in a garage just 80 yards from wherever she was final seen. She had been strangled.

It may perhaps audio like a cliche, but Nashville was unique immediately after that day. Doors were being no lengthier remaining unlocked. Suspicion and worry took about.

“My mother designed my sister and me quit enjoying outside when dusk modified about to dim,” wrote Kerr, who grew up in Donelson. “Tiny Woman Scouts all in excess of Nashville have been forbidden from at any time yet again going doorway-to-doorway to sell cookies.”

Four years later, in August 1979, a neighborhood child was arrested in Trimble’s loss of life, but there wasn’t adequate proof and the expenses ended up afterwards dropped.

The case went chilly, and her killer remained a mystery for additional than 33 a long time.

‘Not forgotten in our eyes’: 1965 slaying of 11-year-previous Wanda June Anderson is Nashville’s coldest scenario

Many thanks to advancements in DNA know-how, Jerome Barrett was indicted on murder expenses in Trimble’s dying in June 2008, just 6 months soon after Kerr wrote about Nashville’s dropped innocence.

Barrett had attacked a woman a number of days ahead of Trimble disappeared and was afterwards convicted in the murder of Vanderbilt College scholar Sarah “Sally” Des Prez, who was identified dead in her condominium just weeks just before Trimble was taken.

On July 18, 2009, Barrett was located responsible of 2nd-degree murder and sentenced to 44 yrs to operate consecutively to the lifestyle sentence he had been serving for Des Prez’s slaying.

