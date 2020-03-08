“Forward” Pixar is prohibited in the Middle East because of the references to lesbians

The new film “Disney / Pixar” has been banned in several Middle Eastern countries because of links to lesbian relationships.

Last month, it became clear that the film will be presented first in the history of Pixar lesbians.

As reported in the period, officials in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia banned the film from cinemas due to the specific reference to same-sex relationships.

This scene comes to the two main characters in the film (voiced by Chris Prato and Tom Holland), who enter into a conversation about the education of children with two women.

Spectre character, voiced by Lena Waite, then says: “It is not easy to be new parents – the daughter of my girlfriend made me pull hair, right?”

In addition, the film in the Middle East is completely forbidden, cinemas in Russia will be to censor the scene, changing the “girlfriend” to “partner”.

It follows from this scene of censorship in the country’s “Rocketman and Avengers: Endgame” in the past year because of the references to the LGBT community.

According to the producer, “Corey Re”, the idea to include a lesbian character in the movie “just happened.”

“The scene when we wrote this, there was some, and it opened a little peace, and that is what we wanted,” – she said Yahoo.

Last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feyg discussed plans for Marvel Cinematic Universe, to enable more LGBTQ characters.

Turning to I09, Feijo said: “You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther We want the film reflects the audience, and we want every member of our global audience saw himself reflected on the screen and this is what we do for a long time.. . And, of course, is what we do for ourselves forward. “