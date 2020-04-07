Fossil teeth produce more ancient genetic material than extinct human species

Scientists extracted the oldest human genetic material ever obtained from dental enamel, helping to clarify the key role in the human evolutionary lineage of a mysterious extinct species called the Homo antomo known from the Spanish cave fossils.

The researchers said they obtained genetic material from an 800,000-year-old Homo antecessor molar found near the village of Atapuerca in northern Spain and a 1.77 million-year-old molar from another extinct human species called Homo erectus found. near the city of Dmanisi in Georgia.

They recovered ancient proteins from fossilized teeth using a method called paleoproteomics which can find genetic material in fossils too old to contain DNA due to its chemical degradation over time.

“Protein sequences are determined by the DNA sequence of our genomes, and therefore these ancient protein sequences provide some evolutionary information. We have previously shown that we are able to extract ancient proteins also from animal fossils of 2 million years old, “molecular anthropologist at the University of Copenhagen Frido Welker, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature, said Monday.

The Gran Dolina site maintains a long-term record of Pleistocene hominin populations near the village of Atapuerca, in northern Spain (Prof. José María Bermúdez de Castro.)

Until now, the oldest genetic material of an extinct human species was dated around 420,000 years ago.

“New emerging humanity”

The genetic material of the ancestor Homo was particularly illuminating, the researchers said, after comparing it to the most recent genetic data of our species and extinct human species.

It showed that the ancestor of Homo was closely related to the last common ancestor of the evolutionary lineage that led to Homo sapiens and two extinct cousins: the Neanderthals and the lesser known Denisovans.

Teeth of the extinct human species Homo antecessor found at the Gran Dolina site in Spain are seen in this undated photo. Researchers recovered ancient proteins from fossilized teeth using a method called paleoproteomics that can find genetic material in fossils that are too old to contain DNA due to its chemical degradation over time. (Jose Maria Bermudez de Castro via REUTERS)

“He confirms that Homo’s ancestor could be the basis of a new emerging humanity, which probably appears about a million years ago in Southwest Asia, particularly in the Levantine corridor (in the Middle East),” said the paleoanthropologist and co-author José- María Bermúdez de Castro of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution in Burgos, Spain.

“That region was an important refuge for biodiversity during the ice ages,” he added, helping to encourage the emergence of new species.

The analyzed tooth was found in 2003 and belonged to a male individual. While many aspects of Homo’s ancestor remain unclear, researchers have previously cited evidence suggesting that species engaged in cannibalism.

A digital reconstruction using computerized microtomography (micro-CT) techniques shows the jaws of the Homo ATD6-69 antenna sample. (Laura Martín-Francés)

The researchers said that paleoproteomics could help decipher human evolution, increasing knowledge gained through the study of the shape and physical structure of skeletal fossils.

Our species first appeared in Africa about 300,000 years ago. Scientists sought a greater understanding of the human family tree, including the immediate ancestors of the lineage that produced Homo sapiens, Denisovans and Neanderthals.

“Molecular data,” said Welker, “provide an independent source of evolutionary information.”