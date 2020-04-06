Fossil teeth provide the oldest genetic material from finished human species

WASHINGTON – Scientists from dental enamel have taken the oldest human-derived genetic material, helping to clarify the pivotal place in the human evolutionary line of a mysterious finished species called the Homo antecessor known from the Spanish cave fossil.

Researchers say they obtained genetic material from an 800,000-year-old Homo molar antennae spread near the village of Atapuerca in northern Spain and from a 1.77 million-year-old molar of another finished species of man called Homo erectus found near the town of Dmanisi in Georgia.

They extract ancient proteins from fossilized teeth using a technique called palaeoproteomics that can find genetic material in fossils that are too old to contain DNA due to its chemical degradation over time.

“Protein sequences are determined by the DNA sequences of our genomes, and therefore ancient protein sequences provide some evolutionary information. We have previously shown that we obtain ancient proteins even from 2 million-year-old animal fossils, “University of Copenhagen molecular anthropologist Frido Welker, the lead author of the research published in the journal Nature, said Monday.

To date, the oldest genetic material from a killed human species has been dated to about 420,000 years ago.

The Homo antecessor genetic material is particularly illuminating, the researchers said, after comparing it to more recent genetic data from our species and human extinct species.

It shows the Homo antecessor is closely related to the last common ancestor of the evolutionary line that led to the Homo sapiens and two dead cousins: the Neanderthals and the lesser known Denisovans.

“It is confirmed that the Homo antecessor may be at the base of an emerging new humanity, perhaps emerging around a million years ago in Southwest Asia, especially in the Levantine Corridor (in the Middle East),” said the paleoanthropologist and co-author José- María Bermúdez de Castro of the National Center for Research in Human Evolution in Burgos, Spain.

“That region is an important refuge for biodiversity during the ice age,” he added, helping boost the appearance of new species.

The diagnosed tooth was found in 2003 and belongs to an individual male. While many aspects of the Homo antecessor remain unclear, researchers have previously cited evidence suggesting species engaged in cannibalism.

Researchers say that palaeoproteomics can help decipher human evolution, increasing the knowledge gained by studying the shape and physical structure of skeletal fossils.

Our species first appeared in Africa almost 300,000 years ago. Scientists have sought a greater understanding of the human family, including the immediate ancestors of the breed that produced the Homo sapiens, Denisovans and Neanderthals.

“Molecular data,” Welker says, “provides an independent source of evolutionary information.” (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)