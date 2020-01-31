Foster Grandparent pilot program launched in Waynesboro, Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Franklin County Area Agency for Aging announced on Friday, with the help of a grant approved by Franklin County Commissioners, a new pilot program to bring region seniors with young children into day care centers.

The Keystone Foster Grandparents Program is designed to give seniors the opportunity to stay active and provide potentially vulnerable children with caring role models for older adults, the provincial commissioner said in a press release. The program, which is funded by a Human Services Community Block Grant, is based in Waynesboro with the hope that the service will expand to the rest of the county over time, the press release said.

Older volunteers are said to be trained to complete their background checks.

“It has been over a year to get to that day and we are very proud,” said Sue James, coordinator of the Keystone grandparents program.

“The daycare centers have nothing else to do but enjoy the love, stability and additional help of our volunteers,” said Traci Kline, director of the FCAAA.

Call (717) 263-2153 to volunteer for “grandparents” or for information on volunteering in a childcare facility in the Waynesboro region.

