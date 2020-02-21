[foster-vs-reid-2-kicks-off-combat-broadcast-prior-to-wilder-vs-fury-two-on-espn+]

RINGSIDE 21/02/2020

Hrs in advance of the most expected rematch in years — Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury — Lucien Reid and Brad Foster will settle a rating of their individual.

Foster will protect his Commonwealth and British tremendous bantamweight titles in a 12-spherical rematch Saturday from London’s York Hall on a card promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Foster and Reid fought very last September, with Foster retaining his titles through greater part draw in a pitched battle that noticed both of those men slash.

In the co-characteristic, 19-yr-outdated bantamweight feeling Dennis “The Menace” McCann (five-, four KOs) will facial area Pablo Narvaez in a 6-rounder.

Foster-Reid II will headline a scheduled 6-battle card commencing at 2: 30 p.m. ET/11: 30 a.m. PT reside on ESPN+.

Foster (11–two, 4 KOs) won the British super bantamweight title with a details verdict about Josh Wale in March 2019, then included the Commonwealth belt to his selection two months later with a 12th-spherical TKO over Ashley Lane.

Reid (eight–two, 4 KOs) appeared to have finished adequate to defeat Foster very last September, but right after 12 rounds, two of the judges scored it even. The London native hopes to obtain revenge in a single of the new year’s most expected all-British tilts.