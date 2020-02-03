Fosters 4 Rescues Fresno helps give dogs a second chance at life

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – It’s an emotional day for some puppies at the SPCA.

Rescued from a storage house after the owner’s death, 24 dogs will now have a second chance to live thanks to the SPCA, which partners with Fosters 4 Rescues.

It is a network of volunteers committed to saving the lives of desperate shelter animals through a short-term foster family.

“We have to work in partnership with each other to save more lives,” says Thalia Arenas, humanities educator at the SPCA. “Thanks to all these avenues, we can get the animals out of the shelter and create more space.”

The 24 dogs were distributed between foster homes and a temporary shelter at the SPCA.

When Mona Ahmed, a Fosters 4 Rescues volunteer, found out, she made sure they would find their home forever.

“I just really want to help the animals because they don’t have a voice,” said Ahmed.

She and the SPCA were able to coordinate transportation to Washington, where several non-slaughter shelters will take the dogs until they are adopted.

“Pilot for Paws, they will charge our dogs,” said Ahmed. “They are great people. You call, and they are there, at no cost. Wherever you want to go, they will load our dogs and cats.”

You can help the homeless animal population to be a responsible pet owner and to volunteer as a host family.

You can do this by contacting Fosters 4 Rescues on their Facebook page.

When it comes to fighting the state’s euthanasia rate, it starts with education.

“Please sterilize and neuter your animals,” said Ahmed.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

