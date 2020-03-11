Found an abandoned dog with ears stuck, legs covered to be adopted

A severely battered dog abandoned in a field is now headed for a forever home in Oklahoma.

According to a Facebook post written by the Tulsa Humane Society, the dog was discovered with its two hind legs tied together in a field and they could not move.

The only reason the dog – named Atlas – could survive was because a lady in the area left him food and water.

“Not only was he dropped into a field with his hind legs clasped together, the glue (yes glue) had slipped into his ears and then fast food wraps had been tilted to his ears and attached to the tail. his ear canal is so bad that it looks like he will need surgery, “the message said.

According to the message, x-rays showed the dog had a BB pellet lodged inside it.

“From the moment we found him, it was not a vicious or protective aggression. He just wanted help and he warmed us up, since he realized we were there to help,” the message read.

Now, Atlas is moving to his new forever home where he can live the rest of his days in peace.

KJRH reported that thousands volunteered to adopt Atlas, but the chosen family is a local family that has experience with battered animals. The family will pick him up on Thursday.

Fox 23 News reported that a person linked to Atlas animal mistreatment was detained on Tuesday.