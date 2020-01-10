Found body wrapped in plastic and cardboard inside U-Haul truck identified as 29-year-old Anaheim woman

Loading...

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) – The body found inside a U-Haul truck packed in cardboard and plastic has been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Anaheim, authorities said.

Ashley Manning’s body was found inside the truck on Wednesday in Fullerton, which prompted a full investigation. The cause of his death is expected on the basis of toxicology results, according to the Anaheim police.

According to Anaheim police, the truck was rented in Anaheim, never returned, and then abandoned in Anaheim. U-Haul employees brought the truck to Fullerton on Orangethorpe Avenue so that they could inventory the contents of the truck.

Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not yet clear whether the person died in a homicide. Currently, they can only classify the discovery as a suspicious death.

“Even if we don’t have homicide, we can still have potential crimes that we are investigating,” said Sgt. Shane Carringer with Anaheim police. “In the end, someone’s family is going to want answers to explain why their loved one was found here in this state.”

Anyone with information can call the Anaheim police at (714) 765-1900.

