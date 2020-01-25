Four area wrestlers win a home title at the Second Girl’s State Wrestling Championship

Waverly, Iowa (KWWL) – The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks won the Team State Championship at the second annual IWCOA Girl’s State Championship in Waverly. If you want to see the highlights, you can click on the video above. There were four KWWL area wrestlers who won the home country title.
The second annual IWCOA Girls State Wrestling tournament was held this weekend by 87 wrestlers in its first year at 369 at the Go Hawk High School in Waverly. ,
106
1st place – Ella Schmit from Bettendorf
2nd place – Ali Gerbracht from AGWSR
3rd place – Alaina Sunlin from Monticello
113
1st place – Tateum Park by Davenport Nord
2nd place – Kari Deutsch from Starmont
3rd place – Rylee Rodish from Waukee
120
1st place – Chloe Clemons of Pleasant Valley
2nd place – Meridian Snitker from Waukon
3rd place – Rylee Vercande from Mid-Prairie
126
1st place – Sydney Park from Davenport Central
2nd place – Emma Grimm from Osage
3rd place – Regan Griffith from Waukon
132
1st place – Abby McLntyre from Glenwood
2nd place – Annika Behrends from Waverly-Shell Rock
3rd place – Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge
138
1st place – Jannell Avila from Lisbon
2nd place – Olivia Diggins from Logan-Magnolia
3rd place – Macy Smith from Waverly-Shell Rock
145
1st place – Lakin Lienhard from Crestwood, Cresco
2nd place – Mami Selemani from Iowa City, West
3rd place – Claire Quirk from NH / TV
152
1st place – Alaina Schmidt from Wahlert, Dubuque
2nd place – Val Boleyn in the North Fayette Valley
3rd place – Teegan Sulentich from Washington
170
1st place – Kendal Clark from Humboldt
2nd place – Kenzie Fischels of Independence
3rd place – Morgan Griffin from Sioux Central
195
1st place – Millie Peach from the Iowa Valley
2nd place – Rachel Eddy of Independence
3rd place – Abby Boehm from the North Fayette Valley
285
1st place – Salima Omari from Iowa City, West
2nd place – Iliana Yanes from Riverside, Oakland