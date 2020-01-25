Four area wrestlers win a home title at the Second Girl’s State Wrestling Championship

Waverly, Iowa (KWWL) – The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks won the Team State Championship at the second annual IWCOA Girl’s State Championship in Waverly. If you want to see the highlights, you can click on the video above. There were four KWWL area wrestlers who won the home country title.

The second annual IWCOA Girls State Wrestling tournament was held this weekend by 87 wrestlers in its first year at 369 at the Go Hawk High School in Waverly. ,

106

1st place – Ella Schmit from Bettendorf

2nd place – Ali Gerbracht from AGWSR

3rd place – Alaina Sunlin from Monticello

113

1st place – Tateum Park by Davenport Nord

2nd place – Kari Deutsch from Starmont

3rd place – Rylee Rodish from Waukee

120

1st place – Chloe Clemons of Pleasant Valley

2nd place – Meridian Snitker from Waukon

3rd place – Rylee Vercande from Mid-Prairie

126

1st place – Sydney Park from Davenport Central

2nd place – Emma Grimm from Osage

3rd place – Regan Griffith from Waukon

132

1st place – Abby McLntyre from Glenwood

2nd place – Annika Behrends from Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd place – Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge

138

1st place – Jannell Avila from Lisbon

2nd place – Olivia Diggins from Logan-Magnolia

3rd place – Macy Smith from Waverly-Shell Rock

145

1st place – Lakin Lienhard from Crestwood, Cresco

2nd place – Mami Selemani from Iowa City, West

3rd place – Claire Quirk from NH / TV

152

1st place – Alaina Schmidt from Wahlert, Dubuque

2nd place – Val Boleyn in the North Fayette Valley

3rd place – Teegan Sulentich from Washington

170

1st place – Kendal Clark from Humboldt

2nd place – Kenzie Fischels of Independence

3rd place – Morgan Griffin from Sioux Central

195

1st place – Millie Peach from the Iowa Valley

2nd place – Rachel Eddy of Independence

3rd place – Abby Boehm from the North Fayette Valley

285

1st place – Salima Omari from Iowa City, West

2nd place – Iliana Yanes from Riverside, Oakland