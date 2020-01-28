Four arrested for theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods from businesses

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 / 09:29 PST / Updated: Jan 28, 2020 / 09:38 PST

DELANO, California (KGET) – Members of Parliament have arrested four people in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in business property from rural areas in northern Kern County.

Rena Rivera, 30, Sylvia Esquivel, 38, Leonides Rivera, 29, and Fernando Rangel, 45, were arrested during the investigation, according to officials of the sheriff.

On December 24, MPs were called to a company that reported a burglary in which $ 33,000 worth of equipment had been stolen.

MPs searched the residences on Pond Road and Albany Street on January 16 and found a total of $ 65,000 in stolen property, including the property of the December 24 burglary, officials said.

A week later, lawmakers identified a storage unit connected to the suspects in the case and discovered that it contained additional stolen property as well as ammunition and a truncated-barreled shotgun, officials said.

The total amount of property recovered during the investigation is estimated at $ 80,000 and was taken from 10 companies, officials said.