Four arrested in connection with KCSO crackdown on Rosamond marijuana dispensaries

ROSAMOND, California (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office cracked down on several marijuana dispensaries this week, seizing more than 150 pounds of weed and arresting four people.

The ministry said on Wednesday that investigators had executed search warrants at Vape and Bake, The Green Empire and Mr. 5 Grams marijuana dispensaries. On Friday, additional mandates were issued to Organic Healthcare Solutions, Lights Out Wellness and Wicked Weed.

Through warrants, MPs seized 153 pounds of marijuana valued at $ 694,000, nearly 4,000 grams of concentrated marijuana valued at approximately $ 192,000, and 1,389 packages of edible products an estimated value of $ 27,780. MPs also recovered nearly $ 40,000 in foreign currency.

Sebastian Navarro, 20, Adam Eyre, 41, Richard Ariel, 32, and Karina Lua, 27, were arrested on suspicion of keeping a place for the purpose of selling drugs, possession of marijuana for the purpose of the illegal sale and operation of a marijuana dispensary.