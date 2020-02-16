[four-arsenal-next-half-ambitions-see-off-newcastle-as-mikel-arteta-wins-next-premier-league-match-as-gunners-manager]

Arsenal continued to show advancement below Mikel Arteta as a second-50 % blitzing of Newcastle gave them a 4- gain at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners overcame a lifeless first half to turn it into a rout as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all located the net, ending the Gunners’ run of 4 successive Premier League draws.

Getty Visuals – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe scored Arsenal’s very first two ambitions

It was their 2nd league get of 2020 and Arteta will be self-confident his side are now on an upward trend as he tries and implements his thoughts.

It turned into an nearly perfect afternoon for Pepe, who bagged two helps, manufactured the type of contribution that justifies his £72million price tag tag previous summer time, when Ozil scored his very first intention because final April and Lacazette finished a 9-sport drought.

Newcastle, who set up with 5 at the back again, most likely essential to score initial, but they experienced odds to get back into the video game, notably by Allan Saint-Maximin’s shot which strike a submit.

Obtaining deemed their winter season crack journey to Dubai a achievements, Arteta was hoping the function completed will have transferred on to the pitch, but it was Newcastle who loved the early possibilities.

They were just about the beneficiaries of an very own target when Dani Ceballos diverted Sean Longstaff’s shot, but Bernd Leno was on hand to make a intelligent save.

AFP or licensors Mesut Ozil scored his very first target of the season

Then Joelinton was presented with a golden chance in the 15th minute as Valentino Lazaro’s cross located him in room at the in close proximity to submit, but the Brazilian generated the complete of a person who had not scored in the league since August as he scooped wide when attempting an audacious flick.

The Gunners came to everyday living and began to get regulate of the match, functioning Martin Dubravka on a regular basis as the goalkeeper saved from Eddie Nketiah, creating his initial league start off for the club, Aubameyang and Pepe.

Joelinton did confirm his worth at the other conclusion as he generated an crucial goalline block to deny Shkodran Mustafi as the Gunners searched for an opener.

With Newcastle actively playing with a flat back 5, the onus was on the Gunners to split them down.

They had been heading to have to have a lot more lifestyle and urgency if they were going to deal with that and the commence to the next 50 percent was encouraging.

Pepe twisted and turned in the area and pulled again to Nketiah, but the young striker’s 10-garden shot glanced off the best of the crossbar and went around.

Getty Pictures – Getty Nicolas Pepe was unplayable at times for Arsenal

The Gunners did not have extended to hold out ahead of they did go forward as Aubameyang did the small business in the 54th minute.

The 30-year-outdated was in the excellent spot to locate the corner with a cushioned header from Pepe’s pinpoint cross.

Pepe loved a golden couple minutes as a few minutes later he received on the scoresheet to make it 2-.

This was down to the ability and business of Bukayo Saka, who nutmegged Lazaro and teed up the Ivory Coast global to coolly sweep into the base corner.

That seemed like that would be the end of the contest, but on one more day Newcastle could possibly have designed a comeback.

Only a amazing block by David Luiz denied Ciaran Clark as the defender in some way skipped from near array while Saint-Maximin, whose pace and power was a risk during, struck a publish with a curling shot.

The Gunners created confident of it in the 90th minute as Ozil scored his 1st target considering that final April, slotting residence from Lacazette’s support.

The Frenchman also ended a lengthy wait around for a aim as he struck for the initial time in about two months as he scuffed house another Pepe cross at the loss of life.