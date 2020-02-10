Four Australian passengers on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan’s coast test positive

Four Australian passengers on a cruise ship that was quarantined off the Japanese coast were tested positive for coronavirus.

Japanese health officials confirmed that the four Australians are among the 60 new Diamond Princess cases.

It is confirmed among the 3711 passengers and crew in addition to the 70 cases previously.

Officials checked the results twice and were unable to publish the exact number, but the operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement that there were 66 new cases.

Japan’s health minister said the government was considering laboratory tests for everyone on board before they were allowed to leave the ship.

The nationality of the latest cases is four from Australia, one from Canada, one from England, 45 from Japan, three from the Philippines, one from Ukraine and eleven from the United States.

Seven Australians on board had already carried out a positive coronavirus test. There are 219 Australians on the ship.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo after an infected passenger disembarked in Hong Kong.

The ship’s captain gave the passenger a hotline for emotional support and apologized that the procurement of new supplies “took longer than expected”.

The deadliest day for the corona virus

The Wuhan corona virus claimed 97 more deaths in China yesterday, increasing the death toll worldwide to at least 910, making it the deadliest day of the outbreak to date.

Authorities have confirmed that the virus is now a bigger killer than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003.

Only two of the 910 deaths reported occurred outside of mainland China – one each in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Most of the deaths – 871 – were recorded in Hubei Province.

The Brazilian authorities are preparing for the arrival of two flights chartered by the Brazilian government to take 34 Brazilian citizens and their relatives from the coronavirus outbreak center in the Chinese city of Wuhan to a military airport in Anapolis, Brazil. (AP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China rose by 3,062 to 40,171, according to the Chinese Health Commission. A total of more than 40,710 cases were confirmed.

For comparison: During the SARS outbreak, a total of 774 people died and just over 8,000 were infected.

However, the coronavirus mortality rate is still well below the 9.6 percent rate for SARS. The coronavirus death rate worldwide is around 2.2 percent, less than a quarter of SARS.

As the virus continued to spread around the world, it turned out that nine members of the same Hong Kong family were infected with the deadly new corona virus after a hotpot and barbecue meal.

Several other countries announced new infections over the weekend, including Thailand, France, and Singapore, which have now seen 40 cases of the virus.

A passenger waves Australian flags on the Princess Diamond, which found 64 passengers and a crew positive in a new coronavirus test at Daikoku Wharf in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture (AP). The Princess Diamond, in which 64 passengers and a crew were found positive A new type of coronavirus test is anchored at Daikoku Wharf in Yokohama (AP)

Shares are hit by virus failure

The Australian stock market has fallen after global worries about the corona virus outbreak have eased in most sectors.

After falling by up to 40 points in the morning, the S & P / ASX200 reference index recovered somewhat in the afternoon and closed today with a minus of 10.1 points or 0.14 percent at 7,012.5.

The broader All Ordinaries index fell 13.4 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,108.

Cruise ship still locked

All passengers have now disembarked from the World Dream cruise ship – including 16 Australians who were quarantined for fear of an outbreak.

Fortunately, nobody has rated the virus as positive and has been released.

Two other cruise ships are still in quarantine or passengers are being checked for the corona virus.

In the United States, four passengers hospitalized with flu-like symptoms from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas were tested negative for the coronavirus.

At the Mario De Bernardi military airport in Pratica di Mare, south of Rome, people in protective clothing are waiting to board an Italian Air Force Boeing aircraft with eight Italians who were stranded in Wuhan under quarantine measures to contain the coronavirus. (AP)

WHO sends crack team to China

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Saturday that it would send a team to China on Monday or Tuesday to investigate the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At a press conference, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they were fighting not only the virus, but also the growing flood of false information.

“As the virus spreads, misinformation makes our heroic health workers ‘jobs more difficult. They distract decision-makers’ attention. They cause confusion and frighten the general public,” he said.

Cruise ship for WA amidst virus fear

A luxury cruise ship was diverted to Fremantle, worried about the deadly corona virus.

Cruise company Cunard has confirmed that the Queen Mary 2 liner will skip planned stops in Singapore and several other cities, including Hong Kong.

Instead, the ship will sail directly from Malaysia to Fremantle and arrive the following Tuesday before embarking on an Australian itinerary.

Passengers and crew members who have traveled from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau within the past 14 days are not permitted to board.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew is of the utmost importance to us,” said Cunard in a statement.

The company announced that it would continue to carry out pre-boarding checks, while the ship, which could carry around 4,000 passengers and crew, would also be regularly disinfected.

A coronavirus case in which more than 50 people have achieved negative test results is not yet known in WA.