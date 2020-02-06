Four Bob Marley songs that are not “Redemption Song” but speak in our time

It is almost impossible to know who Bob Marley is when you are a teenager or older on Planet Earth this century.

As exaggerated as it sounds, it’s not as ridiculous as arguing the opposite with a straight face. The man died four decades ago, but still embodies a musical genre, a way of life and a political philosophy.

Robert Nesta Marley would be 75 years old today if he hadn’t died of skin cancer in 1981. He was well known before his death, but only grew bigger posthumously.

It’s fair to say that Marley grew up because of reggae music itself. He was a pioneer of the genre and apparently the most popular poster man in reggae music.

But not all reggae music is created equally. And this is where Bob Marley excels.

During a career that lasted about two decades, Marley’s ability to produce thought-provoking and touching songs in stylistically concise compositions was striking.

Whether with the Wailers or alone, Marley’s issues were regular – anti-European colonialism, love of humanity, personal struggles, poverty, etc.

For obvious reasons, Redemption Song is very popular with Africans across the continent and in the diaspora. Marley’s diversity also gave songs whose lessons are not out of date for us.

Four of these songs are as follows. If there is one that you think should have made the cut, this only points to the wealth of gifts Marley left us.