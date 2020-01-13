Four bodies were recovered from a plane crash in Montana

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Montana authorities said they recovered four bodies from the wreckage of a Cessna plane that crashed over the weekend.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it had been informed of an overdue plane in the Billings area on Saturday evening, which led to a nightly search for the small passenger plane.

A radar track located the last known location of the aircraft near Dunn Mountain north of Billings, and Yellowstone Country Sheriff Mike Linder was flown to the site on Sunday and discovered the doomed aircraft and the four bodies at the foot of the mountain’s western slope.

“They landed and found there were no survivors,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

During a preliminary inspection of the crash site, it was determined that the aircraft had likely cut off a radio tower credits on the top of the mountain before falling to the ground.

Authorities said the bodies have since been taken to the state morgue in Billings, where autopsies are performed on Monday to identify the victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the estimated time of the crash was 6 p.m. Saturday with the first warning that the missing plane will be broadcast the next day at 3:10 a.m.

The National Road Safety Bureau said it was investigating the crash. The Yellowstone Country Sheriff has announced that the federal investigators will be accompanied to the crash site on Monday.

NTSB is investigating Saturday’s crash in Billings, MT, with a Cessna TR182.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 12, 2020