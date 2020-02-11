Four buildings from Hong Kong display virus symptoms and urge people to stay at home

Police in protective clothing are waiting for the evacuation of residents of a public residential building after the outbreak of the novel corona virus in Hong Kong on February 11, 2020. – Reuters pic

HONG KONG, February 11 – Four people evacuated from a Hong Kong residential building where a man and a woman were infected with a coronavirus showed symptoms of the flu-like virus, which raised concern about a community outbreak fueled the city ruled by China.

The government said it is investigating drainage pipes in the Tsing Yi District building in the New Territories because it fears the virus may have spread through the system as the city is on alert to curb an outbreak.

Parts of Hong Kong, including restaurants, shopping centers, and cafes, are almost deserted because people work from home and schools are closed. This is reminiscent of 2003, when severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) triggered panic in the city.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam asked the residents today to stay in the house as much as possible.

“As part of the social distancing, we appeal to Hong Kong people to stay at home as often as possible,” Lam told reporters.

“But at the moment we are making this appeal, we are not aiming for forced closings because Hong Kong is a free society.”

Authorities evacuated more than 100 residents in 35 households in the early morning hours of Tuesday, local media reported after confirming that two high-rise residents had coronavirus.

The government announced today that residents of 23 households in the Tsing Yi settlement had been taken to quarantine centers while still trying to contact people from nine homes.

The director of the Center for Health Protection said the authorities were investigating the suspected “environmental transmission” of the two confirmed cases.

The majority of Hong Kong’s more than seven million inhabitants live in high-rise buildings. In 2003, high concentrations of viral aerosols in the building installation in the high-rise complex Amoy Gardens were channeled through floor drains into the bathrooms of the apartments. The initial exposures were made in these baths.

SARS killed almost 300 people in Hong Kong.

The government has confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus that have killed more than 1,000 people, almost all of which are in mainland China.

Embattled Lam is facing a health crisis, despite growing tensions in Hong Kong society, where months of violent protests against the government have paralyzed parts of the global financial center.

The virus has continued to put pressure on the Hong Kong economy. Retailers, hotels and travel related companies are among the hardest hit countries as tourists stay away. – Reuters

,