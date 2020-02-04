Four children who disappeared in the Alaska snowstorm were found alive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – According to rescuers, four children aged 2 to 14 were found to be overdue after a snowmobile ride in western Alaska.

Rescue workers confirmed that the children were cold, hungry, and tired on Monday, KTUU-TV reported. Although the rescuers initially said the children were otherwise unharmed, KTVA-TV reported that a soldier later said they were being treated for severe hypothermia.

Blizzard conditions had hindered the search, Alaska State Troopers said. The police were expected to return to the Nunum Iqua community early Sunday afternoon, the police said in a web posting on Monday.

Soldiers identified the children as Christopher Johnson (14), Frank Johnson (8), Ethan Camille (7) and Trey Camille (2).

Several local, state, and federal agencies have been involved in the search and rescue of the children, including Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters.

Nunum Iqua, formerly known as Sheldon Point, is located approximately 805 kilometers northwest of Anchorage. At the 2010 census, 187 inhabitants were counted.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Nunum Iqua had 187 inhabitants in 2010, not 2000.

