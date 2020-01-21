Four companies from the NTT group and two others found a Japanese esports company

Six Japanese companies, including four under the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. umbrella, will establish an esport joint venture on January 31, the companies said on Tuesday.

The six companies are NTT East Corp., NTT West Corp., NTT Advertising Inc., NTT Urban Solutions Inc., the satellite television company Sky Perfect JSAT Corp. and the operator of amusement facilities Taito Corp.

The new company, NTTe-Sports, with a capital of ¥ 300 million, will be based in Tokyo and will provide high-capacity, high-speed communication environments required for sporting events, including local versions of ultra high-speed 5G wireless communication networks.

It will also operate sports facilities and distribute video content.

NTTe-Sports is expected to open a sports facility equipped with the latest technology in Akihabara UDX, a large complex in the center of pop culture in Tokyo, in July or later.

NTT East’s senior executive vice president, Naoki Shibutani, will also become president of the joint venture.