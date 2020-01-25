Four dead after clerics support protesters

Iraq took action against anti-government protesters who had occupied important public places for months, killing four demonstrators in a country affected by political unrest and violence.

The security forces set fire to the demonstrators’ tents in southern Iraq on Saturday (local time) and reopened public areas in Baghdad just hours after a powerful Shia cleric struck the movement by withdrawing its support and calling on its followers to leave the camp.

Security forces fired tear gas and shots to disperse the demonstrators in an operation to clear two sites in Baghdad. One of them was killed and 44 injured. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

An Iraqi protester responds to tear gas fired by security forces in clashes with anti-government protesters. (AP)

In response, the demonstrators called for more people to take to the streets.

Three protesters were shot dead in the southern city of Nasiriyah after a day of protesters and security forces clashes on a highway connecting the province to the oil-rich Basra in the south.

Activists said the presence of supporters of the cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and his militia group protected the demonstrators. Without this coverage, many members of the four-month-old movement feared the worst.

Al-Sadr withdrew his support after tens of thousands of his supporters held a separate rally against the United States in a nearby area of ​​Baghdad, in which most anti-government protesters did not take part.

A cleric spokesman said the demonstrators insulted the participants in the anti-US rally and even blocked access to those in southern Iraq.

Smoke rises from tear gas fired by security forces in clashes with anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)

The events occurred in a political dispute over the appointment of the next prime minister, and they sent a clear message to the elites: the streets of Iraq were al-Sadr’s domain.

Iraq was also hit by tensions between the United States and Iran, which reached a fever when an American drone attack killed the top Iranian gene Qassem Soleimani outside Baghdad airport this month.