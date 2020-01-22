Four dead after plane crash at Corona municipal airport

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 / 2:14 PST / Updated: Jan 22, 2020 / 2:14 PST

CORONA, California (KTLA) – Four people were killed when a plane crashed and burst into flames at Corona Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:10 am at the airport, which is located at 1900 Aviation Dr., according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

The plane crashed “under unknown circumstances” and was destroyed, said Ian Gregor, spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the burning plane on the east side of the airport, the Corona police department tweeted.

Four people died from the crash, according to the Corona Fire Department, which previously reported that the plane was carrying three or four occupants.

The plane had about 80 gallons of fuel, and the fire spread through the vegetation, said the fire officials.

The charred wreckage was visible in a scrub area just next to an airport runway, an aerial video from Sky5 showed. It appears that the fire was completely extinguished at 1 p.m., although firefighters could be seen spraying the vegetation around the accident site.

Over a dozen police and fire engines were parked nearby.

The airport was temporarily closed to flights, police said. It was unclear when normal operations would resume.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Gregor.