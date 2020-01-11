Four dead like a heavy storm move through the southern United States

Loading...

BENTON, La. (AP) – According to the authorities, at least four people were killed when severe storms swept through parts of the southern United States, causing strong winds and relentless rain.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shared on Facebook that the bodies of an elderly couple were found on Saturday by firefighters near their destroyed caravan. A search for more possible victims was underway. This increases the number of storm-related deaths in the state to three after a man was killed when a tree fell on his home in Caddo parish. The sheriff’s office also said the roof of the Benton Middle School was damaged and “the water damage from the sprinkler system flooded many rooms.”

Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas were free from the heavy thunderstorms that had gone through the night before on Saturday morning. One person died in Texas on Friday evening when a car crashed into a stream in Dallas. It is also believed that the flash of stormy Friday caused two house fires in the northern Texas cities of Burleson and Mansfield. Officials said no one was injured.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Mississippi early Saturday. In Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, homes were damaged or destroyed on Friday, but no injuries were reported. Crashed trees and power lines were common.

According to PowerOutage.us, Louisiana and Mississippi had more than 54,000 power outages. Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 42,000 blackouts on Saturday morning, mainly in the southeastern part of the state. Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported that nearly 5,000 customers in East Texas had no electricity on Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported Saturday morning that parts of several highways in the southeastern part of the state were closed due to flooding. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that parts of several state freeways across the state, particularly in the southeastern part of Arkansas, were closed due to fallen trees and power lines, and flooding.

On the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Baldwin County has canceled school activities including Saturday sporting events. The weather service warned of flooding and the danger of 3 m high waves on beaches where visitors from the north who escape the cold are common in winter.

Due to previous storms, many streams are already on or near the flood level. Heavy rains could lead to flash floods across the region, according to forecasters. Parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana were subject to flash flood warnings or watches on Saturday.