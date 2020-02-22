[four-hurt-when-south-shore-line-train-derails-in-the-vicinity-of-millennium-station]

A South Shore Line educate derailed whilst pulling into the Millennium Station Saturday morning in the Loop, injuring four travellers.

The westbound practice expert a “low-pace, slight derailment” about 7: 50 a.m. when coming into the South Shore Line depot at Millennium Station, according to a assertion from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the line on Metra tracks.

4 grownups have been taken to Northwestern Memorial Clinic with small accidents, Chicago fire officers explained. Their conditions had been stabilized, officers reported.

Inbound and outbound trains ended up working with small delays owing to the derailment, Metra said. Passengers must verify Metra.com for delay information and facts.