[four-kern-county-inhabitants-staying-tested-for-coronavirus]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The first coronavirus death has been described in Placer County this morning, bringing the U.S. overall to 11. As the range of fatalities continues to increase, concerns are heightened in Kern County.

Officials say the sufferer was an elderly grownup with fundamental situations.

In accordance to a press launch, the affected person analyzed good for the virus on Tuesday. They had been probably uncovered to Covid-19 in the course of global travel on a princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico.

Back here at home, the Kern County General public Wellness Department is testing 4 individuals for the virus. At this time there is no affirmation of the circulation of Covid-19 in Kern County.

All through an on line movie briefing, the public health division introduced the county has a monitoring software in area.

“If you are a traveler that has traveled internationally and you have built it by means of just one of the 11 specified airports in this article in the U.S. and you are not symptomatic, you are reduced possibility, and you have traveled someplace where the Covid-19 is circulating, you are allowed to occur residence, but your names are presented to county jurisdictions so we can just adhere to up with an abundance of warning,” explained Michelle Corson, general public information and facts officer for the Kern County Public Wellbeing Office.

The county acquired 14 names this 7 days, but as of now, only a few remain on the record. The 11 others no extended viewed as a threat to the local community.

“We persuade the community to consider the widespread precautions to be well prepared every working day,” said Corson.

The section ideas to submit video clip briefings every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 10 with updates on their website. Their target is to maintain the neighborhood educated on the hottest data on the virus and deliver ideas with how everybody can keep safe and sound.

“Wash your fingers, keep property if you are ill and proceed to check out our web page for updates,” claimed Corson.

Wednesday early morning congressional leaders in the property and senate attained a bipartisan deal on an $8 billion crisis monthly bill to battle coronavirus.