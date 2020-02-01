Four-member gang guitarist Andy Gill Tot at 64

Andy Gill, known for his work as the guitarist of the Gang of Four, died at the age of 64.

Guitarist Andy Gill’s work in Gang of Four, the band he co-founded in 1976, helped define an exciting, politically charged brand of postpunk. Gill’s long and influential career in music has unfortunately ended. Gang of Four announced his death today on Twitter.

“It is so difficult for us to write, but our great friend and chief leader died today,” the statement begins.

Andy Gill. pic.twitter.com/DHNCz5lAe6

– GANG OF FOUR (@ gangof4official) February 1, 2020

The band’s last tour was last year. According to the statement, Gill heard “mixes for the upcoming album while planning the next tour from his hospital bed”.

The first album by Gang of Four, Entertainment !, was released in 1979 and is considered a classic by many. In a pitchfork list of the best albums of the 1970s, Entertainment! 8th place overall. “The album is caustic and disgusting with unethical capitalism, opportunistic politicians and consumer society, but it also has an amazing sensitivity to pop – and is of course remarkably danceable,” wrote Joe Tangari.

This mix of catchiness and political urgency would characterize Gang of Four’s music throughout its long career. The band’s latest album, Happy Now, was released last year for positive reviews.

In addition to his influential work as a musician and producer, Gill was also known for his exciting presence on live performances – something that endured in all periods of the group.

I’ve seen a lot of great bands in my life. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen or seen any shows as breathtaking as the Gang Of Four that played in New York and New Jersey in the late 70’s and early 80’s. RIP Andy Gill, who helped them with that.

– Glenn Kenny (@Glenn__Kenny) February 1, 2020

I saw Gang of Four in May 2005 and Andy Gill hit a microwave on stage and it blew me away. RIP pic.twitter.com/uLbF6zMou7

– insufficiently cool (@threeminuterule) February 1, 2020

The legacy of Gang of Four can be heard in numerous bands that mixed punk-influenced music with danceable rhythms. In a broader sense, Gill’s influence can be seen in artists who combine challenging lyrical themes with accessible music. It is an inheritance that continues to this day.

