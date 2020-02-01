Four-member guitarist and co-founder Andy Gill dies at the age of 64

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Andy Gill, guitarist and co-founder of the influential British postpunk band Gang of Four, died today after a brief respiratory illness, the band said. He was 64 years old.

“Andy’s last tour in November was the only way to say goodbye. He had a stratoscaster around his neck, shouted for feedback, and stunned the front row.”

About songs like “Damaged Goods” (see above), “What We All Want”, “I Found That Essence Rare” and “I Love a Man in Uniform”, Gill’s jagged, staggering, innovative guitar work, a mixture of punk sounds and ’60s R & B Textures were the trademark of the band and determined together with acts like Public Image Ltd. and Joy Division the sound of British post-punk.

View this post on Instagram

It is so difficult for us to write, but our great friend and chief leader died today. Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really say goodbye. with a stratocaster around his neck that screeched before feedback and deafened the first row. His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming album while planning the next tour from his hospital bed. But for us he was our friend – and we will remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He was just such a genius. It was one of the best ever made. His influence on guitar music and the creative process has inspired us as much as anyone who has worked by his side and heard his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go and give them a spin for him … I love you, buddy. John, Thomas and Tobias GANG OF FOUR

A contribution by GANG OF FOUR (@gangoffourofficial) on February 1, 2020 at 8:58 a.m.PST

Gang of Four had a big impact on many musicians who followed – R.E.M., Nirvana and many others mentioned the band as an influence. Gill also worked extensively as a producer over the years, producing the debut album of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1984 – whose fusion of funk and punk rock had a clear gang-of-four influence in the early days of the band – the Jesus Lizard, Futureheads, Joke and kill others.

Andy Gill of Gang Of Four performs the Shockwaves NME Award Show in Heaven on February 2, 2011 in London, England. (Redferns)

Gill co-founded the band with lead singer Jon King in 1976 when they both attended an art school in the northern English city of Leeds, a fertile source of late period punk acts (the Mekons also came from there). With politically influenced lyrics that were influenced by socialism and anti-commercialism – an attitude that echoes in the band’s single and album cover – and a name from the Chinese cultural revolution, Gang of Fours quickly took driving and confrontational music underground and After a while in fame, Independent released 1978 a single (‘Damaged Goods’) and an enthusiastic cosign by the influential BBC DJ John Peel.

Group of four guitarist Andy Gill performs at Golden Gate Park on October 2, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Getty)

Warner Bros. Records, the group’s debut album Entertainment in 1979, was selected for distribution in the United States and became an underground hit in the United Kingdom and the United States. The band toured extensively to support the album.

However, the subsequent album, ironically titled Solid Gold, was denser and more discouraging, and the group collapsed after release when bassist Dave Allen left the album (he later co-founded Shriekback with ex-XTC keyboardist Barry Andrews and later went digital – music executive).

The group went in a more radio-oriented direction with bassist Sara Lee (who later belonged to the B-52 for her second wind in the late 80s) and the album Songs of the Free, which included the old radio hit. I love a man in uniform. ‘

The group recorded the soul-funk sound even more with their next album, 1983’s Hard, where they collaborated with R&B producers Ron and Howard Albert and alienated much of their core fan base. The band broke up shortly afterwards.

The gang of four was reunited in 1987 and continued to record and tour over the years – including a surreal 1990 matchup in the US with Sisters of Mercy and Public Enemy – although the most influential work was behind it.

A new wave of groups praising their influence came in the early 2000s when bands like Franz Ferdinand, Liars, Bloc Party and especially Radio 4 delivered a similar mix of jagged guitars and radio rhythms. King retired in 2012, but Gill continued.

According to the band, a last album is in the works. “His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record while planning the next tour from his hospital bed.”