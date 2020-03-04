[four-nearby-people-presently-remaining-analyzed-for-coronavirus,-county-says]

Posted: Mar four, 2020 / 10: 42 AM PST / Up to date: Mar 4, 2020 / 11: 16 AM PST

4 people today in Kern County are at this time getting analyzed for the coronavirus, in accordance to the Kern County Public Health and fitness Products and services Department.

The division designed the announcement as portion of a online video briefing manufactured available on the KCPH site this morning. Just on Monday, the section experienced declared there were being two folks remaining tested.

In addition, Community Facts Officer Michelle Corson mentioned out of 14 vacationers that the section at first stored in isolation for checking, only 3 keep on being are nevertheless becoming monitored.

There are nonetheless no confirmed cases in the county, Corson mentioned.

As of yesterday, the Centers for Ailment Manage and Prevention had described that there ended up 108 situations of the coronavirus in the U.S., which includes six fatalities, Corson mentioned.

The Community Well being Division will post online video briefings at all over 10 a.m. on its web-site a few times a week to offer updates on the county’s reaction to the coronavirus three days a 7 days: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.