Four Netflix films receive deluxe editions through the Criterion Collection

“Marriage Story” is one of several acclaimed Netflix productions to receive the luxury treatment from the Criterion Collection.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman may be Netflix’s best-known film as a studio, but it’s far from the only effort the company has made in recent years to work with renowned filmmakers. The recognition that films like Marriage Story, Okja, Mudbound and Atlantics have received from Netflix suggests a fascinating balance between artistic risk and creative reward.

However, Netflix’s relationship with the film industry is also constantly changing. As Alison Willmore wrote in Slate last month, “Netflix was responsible for both the war with the cinematic experience and the reopening of the last surviving single-screen movie theater in Manhattan after it closed in August.” The New York Paris Theater Open has warmed the hearts of many movie lovers, even if they live hundreds or thousands of kilometers from Manhattan.

It was a sign that Netflix was ready to meet film enthusiasts halfway – that an algorithmic media company might also recognize the value of a shared cinema experience and that this could coexist with watching at home.

This week brought another piece of news that didn’t seem to have heard a year or two ago: at the Sundance Film Festival, Netflix announced that the Criterion Collection would release four of its films later this year. And they are four of the most famous films Netflix has produced: The Irishman, Marriage Story, Atlantics and American Factory.

This is not the first time that the two have worked together: The Criterion Collection had already announced that it would release Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma on Blu-ray and DVD next month. But for fans of physical media, and especially fans of the luxury treatment that the Criterion Collection offers their films, this is great news that suggests Netflix’s prestige efforts will be less walled than previously thought.

And if that means we could see a Criterion Collection Blu-ray from The Night Comes For Us at some point, so much the better.

Read the full story at IndieWire