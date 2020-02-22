[four-new-coronavirus-cases-found-in-chiba-and-kumamoto,-like-a-teacher]

Four new domestic coronavirus infections have been verified on Saturday as the number of circumstances outdoors of China continued to climb.

One particular of the new circumstances is a female in her 60s who is a junior higher faculty instructor in Chiba Prefecture, according to a Chiba Prefectural Governing administration formal.

The woman initial confirmed symptoms on Feb. 12 and was hospitalized on Feb. 19, in accordance to media. She went to get the job done although she had indicators, so the prefecture will near her school for two times from Feb. 25.

The next case is a woman in her 30s, also in Chiba, who has been hospitalized but is not demonstrating any indicators, the prefectural government formal reported.

There is no partnership between the two ladies and it is uncertain how both of them obtained the virus, the formal explained.

Two extra circumstances, a male in his 60s and a guy in his 50s, were being also confirmed in Kumamoto Prefecture.

In Japan, 99 individuals have now tested good for the flu-like health issues, which has killed additional than 2,300 in mainland China.

Over 600 instances have also been described on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off Yokohama for more than two weeks. Two elderly passengers died, having the total for domestic deaths from the virus to 3.