Four of them were arrested when the police tried to get the gangster out of prison

Four men were arrested after a van was set on fire in front of a prison to break out an Amsterdam gangster.

It was reported that the thwarted plan on Sunday morning was an attempt to rescue Omar L., who was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in several gangland murders and attempted murders in the capital.

L.’s lawyer, Sander Janssen, confirmed that his client was transferred from Zutphen prison to Vught maximum security prison on Sunday, but did not disclose further details.

A white van parked outside the gates of Zutphen prison in Gelderland and was on fire, damaging the gates. The police chased an escape vehicle to Zevenaar near the German border, where one of the four suspects got out and tried to flee on foot.

The car was finally stopped in Wehl after the police fired warning shots and arrested three of the suspects. The fourth was arrested in Zevenaar.

The police left the area and chased the car with the help of a helicopter, the border police and their German colleagues. A spokesman said, “It is a violent incident. We have done everything possible to arrest the suspects as soon as possible. ‘

The incident commemorated another attempt at a prison break in 2017 when a gang hijacked a helicopter and attempted to break into a Roermond prison where another Amsterdam gangster, Benaouf A., was detained. The police discovered the conspiracy in advance and arrested three men when they tried to execute it.

Eight prisoners escaped from prison between 2011 and 2017, while a 26-year-old man escaped from De Schie prison in Rotterdam in 2018 and hid in a huge blue garbage bag. Another prisoner who was released released him in his pocket, in which he was allowed to take his belongings home.

Escape from prison is not currently illegal in the Netherlands, although it is in support of an escape. The government wants to change the law so that prisoners who flee have to serve longer prison terms when they return.

