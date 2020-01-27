Four philosophical ideas of ancient Greek philosophers ‘borrowed’ from the Egyptians

Knowledge in itself is the property of all mankind.

This may seem like a sublime idea, but since cultures are constantly learning from each other, it would be counterproductive to insist on withholding information that is universally usable.

Of course, many aspects of the modern world prohibit the free exchange of ideas and information. I can think of patenting.

However, the first paragraph was correct for most of human history. In this sense we can see what the earliest Greeks learned from the Egyptians as a kind of knowledge transfer.

But sometimes there are setbacks from Afrocentric enthusiasts and scholars when Greek civilization comes up as a topic. This is usually because it is never recognized that certain aspects of ancient Greek thought and action were borrowed from Kemet or ancient Egypt.

Indeed, the project to advance ancient Greece as a unique example of human history, learned by no one else, has spurred the ideology of the white Supremacists.

It helps us to remember the correct historical context. Four philosophical ideas follow, which the Greeks took from the Egyptians.