Four Pinocchios for “video manipulation”

The Washington Post’s Fact Corrective column shook hands with former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House campaign with four Pinocchios for his misleading attack announcement on President Trump’s comments on the coronavirus , writing that he presents “a false narrative that does not reflect the event as it happened.”

Biden’s announcement accuses President Trump of dismissing the fatal illness as a “hoax” during a recent campaign meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina. However, Washington Post data reviewer Meg Kelly explained that the video clip is a “misinterpretation” of the president’s statement.

“At the 10-second mark (from the ad), the camera shows a tight shot of the President saying” coronavirus “and then cuts to a wide shot where (Trump) says, ‘This is his new encouragement’. The two clips are at the Trump campaign meeting on February 28 in North Charleston, SC, but he never said “coronavirus, this is his new trick.” Rather, Biden’s announcement cut a large one. part of Trump’s speech to look like he had it, “Kelly writes. . “Ultimately, the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, the fact that Trump had cleared his comments on the matter before the announcement was published and the shameless manner in Biden’s camp, isolated his remarks on the American Dream. propel Four Pinocchios. “

“Campaigns need to be prepared to present their cases without resorting to video manipulation,” he added.

A Biden aide dismissed the site’s ad rebuttal and resorted to an ad hominem attack on the President, calling him “the most dishonest president in American history.”

“We do not trust his attempt to clean the next day and he has made many comments in the same vein. And the claim that the American dream was” dead “in the last year of the Obama administration – during the line America’s Longest Labor Growth – It’s categorically false and another record of Donald Trump’s deep cynicism, “said director of quick response Andrew Bates.

The publication’s fact-checking column regularly rates legislators’ statements, ranging from one to four Pinocchios, with one being counted as a misdemeanor and up to four as certifiable misrepresentations.

Biden on Thursday gave a speech on the deadly outbreak in which he described the Trump administration’s coronavirus response as a “colossal” failure.

“The failure of the administration to test is colossal. It is a failure of planning, leadership and execution,” said the former vice president. “Next week, the number of tests should be in the millions, not thousands.”

Mr Biden said the deadly disease had “severely lacked” the Trump administration and accused the president of mounting fears across the country. He also suggested that the president was racist in calling the disease a “foreign virus”, although it originated in Wuhan, China.

“We also need not panic or fall into xenophobia,” he said. Labeling COVID-19 as a “foreign virus” does not bear responsibility for the unjustified sentences so far taken by the Trump administration. Let me be clear: the coronavirus has no political affiliation. “

Biden’s speech came a day after his campaign revealed that it plans to create a “Public Health Advisory Committee” to provide guidance on how to fight the virus. The Democratic leader is also moving to “virtual” campaign gathering events in Florida and Illinois over fears of an outbreak. Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) canceled Tuesday night’s meetings in Cleveland, Ohio, due to the outbreak.

President Trump delivered an Oval Office address to the nation about his administration’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. The President announced that the United States would block trips from European countries for 30 days from midnight on Friday.

“After consulting with our leading government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans,” he said. “These bans apply not only to the large amount of trade and freight, but to a number of other things as we gain approval. All that comes from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.”

Trump said he is also instructing the Small Business Administration to provide low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus, and urge Congress to increase the funding for this program by $ 50 million and provide them with the Americans an immediate reduction in payroll tax.

Trump warned that the greatest risk is among the elderly with underlying health conditions, and he strongly advised senior people’s homes to suspend all medically unnecessary visits and encouraged older people to avoid unnecessary travel. .

“Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” said Trump.

The UPI contributed to this report.