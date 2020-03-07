Four stadium dates at Justin Bieber tournament dropped down at Arenas – Info News

It was previously announced that Justin Bieber’s upcoming US tour had four main dates in arenas instead of stadiums as originally planned. The store, Page Six, says the concerts were probably downgraded due to the threat of coronavirus.

So far, coronavirus has touched the world internationally, including the SXSW film festival, cruises, stock market and travelers, however, some publications have suggested that the alleged warm reaction to the singer’s first album in years was the main culprit. .

Even if Changes reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200, probably helped by his new YouTube documentary, Bieber’s album is only 57 out of 100 on Metacritic and 5.6 among user ratings. On the other hand, at least Bieber can take some time out of his day to enjoy life with his wife and cat, Sushi.

Justin and Hailey’s marriage has been in the headlines repeatedly for the past 2 years, including last week, when Ashley Mitchell reported on Justin’s jokes about how their marriage was practically organized. During an appearance on Tonight’s show Not too long ago, Hailey explained that she and Justin met long ago.

The model says she was 13 when she and Just met, and the fact that they later married is a coincidence. It is true that Hailey claimed that Justin was not that great at the time, so he really did not know him so well.

Justin also shared his dating story on The Ellen DeGeneres show next to Demi Lovato. When asked how they met, Justin told the hosts they met before a Today Filting show, and thought it was clear she didn’t want to be there.

Bieber recounted that, looking back, it almost seems that the marriage was arranged because his parents met and were able to meet that way, and then they got married years later.

“Looking back, it was definitely an arranged marriage,” Justin told the host of the TV show. He joked that they arranged everything.

