[four-terengganu-beach-locations-record-poisonous-jelly-fish]

The Portuguese Man of War has a poisonous sting, which can be deadly, with countless numbers of ‘nematocysts’ on its tentacles which will bring about a significant quantity of soreness to its victims. ― Photo through SoyaCincau

SETIU, Feb 22 — Immediately after Pulau Kekabu Seaside in Marang, a few additional seashores in Terengganu have recorded conclusions of toxic jelly fish which is also regarded as the Portuguese male o’ war (physalia cnidaria).

Terengganu Fisheries Office director, Zawawi Ali said the a few other shorelines have been Batu Buruk Beach, Kuala Terengganu, Rhu 10 Seaside listed here and Bukit Keluang Beach in Besut.

‘’In this regard, we suggest readers not to go into the water at the shorelines involved at this time to protect against from remaining stung by jelly fish.

‘’This is for the reason that there is continue to no anti-venom for the jelly fish sting except ache killer. In accordance to experts, the fast result of a sting is cramp for a few minutes which provides excruciating soreness,’’ he advised reporters at a state stage Fisheries Expansion Programme, below currently.

Early this month, the media documented that the Portuguese man o’ war which were being found on the Pulau Kekabu Beach, Marang by the Marang Civil Defence Drive (APM) staff whilst undergoing a Beach Rescue Work out.

Commenting more, Zawawi reported the local authorities in the districts recording results of the jelly fish have to place up red flags and sign boards at the locations as warnings.

‘’To day, the Marang District Council has put up warning sign boards on the Pulau Kekabu Seaside and we hope other community authorities will comply with accommodate as soon as possible,’’ he extra. — Bernama