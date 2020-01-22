Four Tet announces the new album “Sixteen Oceans” for this year

Four Tet has released the details of a new album “Sixteen Oceans” that includes the tracklist and release date.

The musician, real name Keiran Hebden, has shared a photo of a post-it note with the tracklist on Instagram, confirming that the album is expected in March 2020. A specific release date has not yet been announced, but the caption reads: “The new album is ready”. See the post below.

Four Tet has already shared a song from the album “Teenage Birdsong” which was released in July last year. The corresponding video was filmed on May 9, 2019 in London’s Alexandra Palace.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXSHEVv2I-Y (/ embed)

“Sixteen Oceans” is the first Four Tet album since 2017 “New Energy”. The full track list of the upcoming album can be found below:

‘School’

‘Infant’

‘Harpsichord’

“Teenage Birdsong”

romantic

“Love Salad”

“Insect near Piha Beach”

“Hello Hello”

ISTM

“Something in sadness”

“1993 Band Practice”

‘Green’

’Bubbles At Overlook March 25, 2019’

‘4T Recordings’

‘This is for you’

Mom teaches Sanskrit

Last month (December 14th) Four Tet released a mix that combines music with audio from the comments and opinions of 100 people after the election.

In an accompanying press release, the BBC podcast “The Next Episode” described this as “reflecting 100 voices of young people across the UK” and is mixed exclusively by Hebden – listen to the mix here.

The podcast talks to various young people across the country. They comment on a wide range of policy issues, including tuition fees, mental health, racial tension, LGBTQ, living standards and housing costs.