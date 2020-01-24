Four-time all-star Justin Morneau was elected to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

January 24 (UPI) – All-Star base team Justin Morneau has been named the newest member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, the team said on Friday.

Morneau will be officially inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame before the home game against the Chicago White Sox on May 23. He becomes the 34th member of the Twins Hall of Fame.

Morneau joins Kent Hrbek as the only baseman in franchise history to have the honor.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled with the election of Justin Morneau to the Twins Hall of Fame,” said Dave St. Peter, president of the Twins, in a statement. “Justin’s brilliant career – defined by an American League Most Valuable Player Award and his leadership on the pitch and in the community – makes him one of the greatest players of his generation.

“Its impact on the Twins organization and the Twins territory in general is significant.”

Morneau, a four-time All-Star election and 2006 AL MVP, was selected by the twins in the third round of the 1999 MLB draft. From 2003 to 2013 he played for the club and appeared alongside star catcher Joe Mauer as a key member of the Twins cast.

Morneau took second place in Twins history in games on the first base (1,124) and fourth place in home runs, fifth in slugging and tenth in RBIs.

“I think this is the ultimate honor for a player,” said Morneau. I remember that the day I came and met was about a week after the draft and Corey Koskie somehow took me under his wing. I did a punch training in the Metrodome.

“That day, I couldn’t imagine a day like this that was one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

In 1,545 career games between the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Colorado Rockies, White Sox and Twins, Morneau scored an average of 0.281 with 247 home runs and 985 RBIs.