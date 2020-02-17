[fourteen cruise ship evacuees landing at Travis air pressure base check positive for coronavirus – Up Information Facts San Francisco]

%MINIFYHTML339a44fbbc11fb536eb6e19416a73c9611%

FAIRFIELD (Up Information Info SF) – 14 People who landed at Fairfield Travis Air Power Foundation on Sunday night time examined constructive for the coronavirus soon after getting quarantined aboard a cruise ship for months in the middle of the outbreak, he mentioned. U.S. Division of Condition UU.

The chartered flight carrying about 300 Us citizens landed someday just after 11: 20 p.m. The 14 constructive travellers will be taken to “an correct spot,” possibly a close by medical facility, for ongoing isolation and notice, Point out Section officers claimed in a assertion.

Other arriving travellers will go through an additional 14-day quarantine at Travis AFB. The 14 contaminated passengers have been isolated from the many others on the flight.

About four,000 passengers and crew associates at the Diamond Princess established sail on January 20, but then docked on the coastline of Japan on February 3 soon after passengers confirmed indications of the condition.

The Us residents commenced to go away a quarantined cruise ship in front of Japan on February 17, 2020 (February 16, US time) to board chartered flights residence. (Behrouz Mehri via Getty Visuals)

Right up until Sunday, there have been 355 cases on board. The US authorities UU. He evacuated healthier People in america from Sunday following a quarantine of nearly two weeks for the reason that they stated they experienced a large chance of exposure to the virus.

TO UPDATE: For the most modern protection of the coronavirus outbreak

Paul and Cheryl Molesky were among the People who chose to get a chartered flight structured by the Point out Section that would acquire them again to the United States, where by they will endure a different two-week quarantines beneath federal demands.

“We have been in this place at the Diamond Princess for the past 27 times,” Cheryl Molesky reported in a online video she recorded prior to leaving the ship. “For the earlier 12 times we have not remaining this doorway.”

The pair mentioned they saw buses lined up in entrance of the ship and requested other guests if they realized what was going on.

“And this guy who was below us said he is having Individuals out of the ship and I claimed,” I am American, “explained Paul Molesky.

Two flights took off from Japan: one headed to a military services base in Texas and the other to the Travis Air Pressure Base in Fairfield. Those people with indicators were excluded from the flights, and these who were being balanced could pick out not to do the wander if they did not want to endure extra quarantine.

So significantly, 44 Individuals in the Diamond Princess have been identified with the coronavirus.

The Moleskys, who have been in quarantine for most of 2020, are getting it quick knowing that their property is lastly all over the corner.

“I know it will be two more months,” Cheryl stated. “We are completely ready for the upcoming action on this ridiculous journey.”