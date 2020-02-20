[fourteen-they-die-and-hundreds-get-unwell-in-pakistan,-and-the-trigger-is-a-mystery]

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Authorities are seeking to figure out the bring about of 14 fatalities in the southern port city of Karachi, and officers gave conflicting explanations.

Hundreds have turn into unwell from the clear intoxication, which has left men and women with upper body pains, respiration issues and burning eyes.

Some officials have attributed the health problems and deaths to a gasoline leak that commenced Sunday evening in Keamari, a coastal community near the key port of Karachi. The information of the evident leak immediately spread panic in a number of other neighborhoods, and the anxious residents and retailers organized a protest on Tuesday towards the authorities for their failure to detect the induce of the dilemma.

At the very least 500 individuals have noted that they are sick, and several are hospitalized in important situation.

Universities and factories have been closed in Keamari, and Pakistan Condition Oil has quickly suspended operations at an oil terminal in the port.