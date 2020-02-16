[fourteen-year-previous-billed-with-barnard-faculty-college-student-demise]

NEW YORK (AP/NBC) — A 14-calendar year-previous has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a Barnard Higher education university student in a park for the duration of a robbery in December, a criminal offense that rattled New York Metropolis people, authorities said Saturday.

Rashaun Weaver has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday evening devoid of incident, New York City Law enforcement Commissioner Dermot Shea reported at a information conference.

Weaver, billed with next-diploma murder and robbery, is the next teen to be billed in the attack on 18-12 months-previous Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park.

“We are self-assured that we have the man or woman in custody who stabbed her,” Shea said. “And that human being will encounter justice in a court docket of law.”

The Related Push is naming the juvenile defendant simply because of the seriousness of the criminal offense and since he has been billed as an grownup. Weaver’s lawyer, Elsie Chandler, did not straight away return a connect with to Neighbor Defender Provider of Harlem in search of comment.

“He’s a 14-year-outdated little one and he’s presumed not responsible,” Chandler explained to the New York Put up soon after Weaver’s bail hearing Saturday, at which he was ordered held without having bail at a juvenile facility till his arraignment Wednesday.

Majors was stabbed as she walked via Morningside Park early the night of Dec. 11. She staggered up a flight of stairs to street degree and collapsed in a crosswalk.

A legal criticism produced Saturday explained Majors as having difficulties on a landing with three persons and screaming, “Help me! I’m remaining robbed!”

Weaver claimed Majors was “hanging onto her phone” when he tried to acquire it, in accordance to the complaint.

Officers said they have evidence from videotapes, witness identification and DNA proof from Major’s fingernail clippings linking Weaver to the crime.

The assault, two days ahead of the get started of final tests at the women’s college, troubled city people simply because of its proximity to campus and its clear randomness. Barnard is component of the Ivy League’s Columbia University.

“This arrest is a significant milestone on the path to justice for Tessa Majors,” mentioned District Lawyer Cy Vance.

A 13-calendar year-previous who was arrested Dec. 13 and billed as a juvenile with felony murder explained to detectives he was at the park with other youths but was not the 1 who stabbed Majors.

Vance reported his office and the law enforcement are “in active investigation in conditions of other suspects, and that will carry on.”

Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, played in a rock band and experienced explained to an editor from a newspaper internship in significant faculty that she prepared to acquire journalism lessons in college or university.

