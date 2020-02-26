fourteen-yr-old-levi-watkins-shocks-coaches-with-‘hey,-soul-sister’-on-‘the-voice’

Levi Watkins wowed the judges when actively playing guitar and singing “Hey, Soul Sister” on The Voice!

The 14-yr-outdated from Birmingham, Ala., received in excess of Blake Shelton with his address of the Practice song.

“And the very first at any time #hellright award for Ideal Actor goes to… ME! This award is committed to you Levi. WELCOME TO #TEAMBLAKE! #voicepremiere,” Blake wrote on Twitter in celebration.

Levi not only performs guitar and sings, but he can also engage in the mandolin and the drums.

Check out out Levi‘s awesome general performance now…

