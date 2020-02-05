Fourth case in Queensland confirmed as a Chinese man from the tour group

A man who has traveled with three people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus is the fourth person in Queensland who was diagnosed with the virus.

The 37-year-old Chinese from Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – traveled in a tour group with a 44-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy who were diagnosed with the virus in Queensland.

On Wednesday evening, Queensland Health announced that all four people at Gold Coast University Hospital are in a stable condition.

This image of the Centers for the Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC) from January 2020 shows the novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV). (CDC over AP)

Five other people who were part of their travel group are also isolated in the same hospital.

There are plans to expand coronavirus testing in Queensland. Private pathologists are now authorized to take samples from anyone who may have been exposed.

Pathologists across the state will send samples for examination by Forensic and Scientific Services in Brisbane, Health Minister Steven Miles told Parliament on Wednesday.

The test is only effective if a patient has symptoms.

The view of Wuhan’s international conference and exhibition center in Wuhan, which is being converted to a hospital to accommodate patients infected with the novel coronavirus. (Getty)

On Wednesday morning, more than 24,000 people around the world had the virus and 490 people had died.

Queensland’s Prime Minister says the virus is taking an economic toll and has triggered a funding battle with Canberra.

“Our tourism industry is already suffering enormous losses from canceled bookings,” Annastacia Palaszczuk told the parliament.

“The fishing industry, higher education and agriculture are all naturally affected.”

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the outbreak of the coronavirus has done enormous economic damage to the state. (AAP)

Ms. Palaszczuk wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison asking for financial support for the disaster relief that was used after fires, hurricanes and floods. However, the application was rejected.

Disaster finance does not cover outbreaks of infectious diseases.

However, Ms. Palaszczuk told representatives of agriculture, tourism, transportation, aquaculture and the raw materials industry of the state that the effects of the virus should be equated with natural disasters.

“So we’re here together. All of you here, me, the government,” she said.