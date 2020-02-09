Fourth case of coronavirus confirmed in the UK

A fourth patient tested positive for coronavirus in England.

The new case is a known contact from a previously confirmed UK case, and it has been confirmed that the virus has been transmitted to France.

The chief medical officer, Professor Chris Witty, said that experts in England continue to track patient contacts with British cases and that support is provided to the affected patient.

READ MORE: British man tests positive for coronavirus in Mallorca

They are currently being treated in an NHS specialist center at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

It comes after a British father of two was confirmed to have contracted the virus in Mallorca.

His wife and two daughters have given negative results and are asymptomatic.

“The NHS is extremely well prepared to handle and treat these cases, and we are working quickly to identify any further contact from the patient,” said Professor Witty. “This patient followed the advice of the NHS by self-isolating rather than going to A&E.

“Public Health England experts continue to work hard to reconnect with patients in British cases.

“They successfully identified this person and ensured that the appropriate support was provided.”