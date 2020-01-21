Fourth seed Medvedev survives Tiafoe and advances in Melbourne | Sports

Russian Daniil Medvedev reacts during his game in the first round of the Australian Open against Frances Tiafoe from the United States on January 21, 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. – Reuters pic

Fourth Daniil Medvedev of Russia had the nerve in a war of attrition against American Frances Tiafoe to take a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 win in the first round of the Australian Open today won.

The American John McEnroe recently named Medvedev the man who is most likely to break the Grand Slam stranglehold of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer after a season with four titles and 59 victories in the tour.

Medvedev, a US Open finalist last year, arrived in Melbourne in brand new form and won all of his singles games at the first ATP Cup before beating three sets in the semi-finals against seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic.

He interrupted Tiafoe’s serve three times to bridge the first set, but the American came back roaring to level the match in the second and showed a setting that can never be said to an appreciative crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

“It’s a tough first round. Frances is really a great player,” Medvedev told reporters. “Knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. But happy with the victory, because that’s the most important thing. First round of a slam, never easy.

“Sometimes the most important thing is really not to show crazy levels or crazy shots, just to win the match and take part in the tournament. It was a tough game against Frances, but I was happy to win it in four sets without playing five hours. “

Number 50 in the world Tiafoe reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne in 2019 and showed why and why he had matched his higher-ranking opponent in the duels both from the baseline and on the net.

In the third set, Medvedev broke the American after a marathon game and took the lead 3-0 after three breakpoints.

Tiafoe, 22, refused to give up again and brought the break back, but his casual mistakes gave the Russian a break and the set in the end.

Medvedev was more confident in the fourth set and, after an early break, canceled Tiafoe’s serve two more times and sealed the game when his opponent was involved in a mistake.

“I think I have a lot of improvements to make in today’s game.” Especially the serve, I wasn’t happy with my serve at all, ”he said.

“As I said before, the most important thing is to win, just to win the game, go into the second round and get the feeling of space, atmosphere and everything. Usually everything goes better and better later in the tournament. “

The 23-year-old Medvedev, who lost to the later champions Djokovic in the fourth round last year, will compete against Pedro Martinez in the second round after the Spanish qualifier beat the German Dominik Koepfer 6: 3: 6: 4: 7: Defeated 5. – Reuters