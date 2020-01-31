Fowler Unified Students Use Escape Room Game To Learn In Class

FOWLER, California (KFSN) – A Valley educator has found a new way to help teach the next generation of students.

The second year students of Marshall Elementary at Fowler have unlocked the answer to their last assignment in class.

“It’s really fun. One of the things I like about the game is that when you try to solve the problems the first time, you don’t really understand, so you have to keep trying and c ‘is fun,’ said Avneet. Boparal, pupil of the elementary marshal.

Students used a variety of clues to find the answers to unlock their boxes.

BreakoutEdu was created by former Clovis and Fresno County educator Mark Hammons. He and two partners launched the learning game in 2015.

“We took the idea of ​​the escape room and brought it to the classroom,” said Hammons.

Instructors receive a box with locks and can download materials online.

Susan Stewart, a teacher of educational technology, loves to get children out of their chairs and solve problems.

“Sometimes it will be directly related to a mathematical standard they are working on. They have one on the fractions and each clue will be linked to the fractions,” said Susan Steward, professor of instructional technology. “It will be a text or a book they read, a story. Maybe it’s a scientific standard.”

Stewart was able to ask the students to escape into Fowler Unified.

“Give them the opportunity to really fight. One thing we focus on is the ability to fail and fail again,” said Hammons.

Hammons believes that this creates persistence and a unique skill level for the future.

As for the students, they learn lessons.

“You work with other people and you don’t always understand, but you feel happy,” said student Patten Stewart.

Children from preschool to high school burst.

BreakoutEdu is used in schools in the valley, in the country and up to New Zealand.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.