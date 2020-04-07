Fox 32 provides Milwaukee’s Kaitlin Sharkey to sporting activities personnel

With the entire world of sporting activities at a standstill, this might seem to be like an inopportune time to use a sportscaster. But Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 has its eyes on the potential with the addition of Kaitlin Sharkey, Robert Feder writes.

Just in from WITI, the Fox station in Milwaukee, Sharkey replaces Shae Peppler, who departed in January right after two a long time as a sports activities reporter and weekend sporting activities anchor.

















































A Milwaukee indigenous and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Sharkey labored for two stations in Eco-friendly Bay prior to signing up for WITI in 2017.

“Milwaukee is household, will always be home, but my time here is finished,” she wrote on Fb. “I am energized about a new opportunity.”

Sharkey starts off on the air at Fox 32 future 7 days.

