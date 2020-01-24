FOX and ESPN announce program schedule

RINGSIDE 24/01/2020

Today, FOX Sports and ESPN are announcing an extensive preview program before a highly anticipated rematch between undefeated heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and undefeated line champion Tyson “The Gypsy before Saturday, February 22nd King “Fury’s historic, joint presentation of FOX Sports PPV & ESPN + PPV takes place live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Their first meeting took place on December 1, 2018, and Wilder remained tied after Fury miraculously rose from round 12 to end the fight.

Now that the two are preparing for the rematch, the preview programming coming into both networks includes the detailed four-part INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II series, the one-hour COUNTDOWN: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II Special and a live PRESS CONFERENCE.

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (Part 1) will premier on FOX on Saturday, January 25th (3:30 p.m. CET) and ESPN2 on Thursday, January 30th (January 8th). 30 p.m. ET).

Then Wilder and Fury escalate in the one-hour PRESS CONFERENCE: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II simulcast live on FOX and the ESPN app, Saturday, January 25 (4:00 p.m. ET). The press conference will also be broadcast in Spanish on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes.

The one-hour COUNTDOWN: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II, premiered on FOX on Saturday, February 1 (5:00 p.m. ET) and on ESPN on Sunday, February 2 (7:00 p.m. ET), behind the scenes and into the lives of both fighters than you are preparing for their long awaited rematch.

The INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II series continues to prepare for the heavyweight showdown in February: The premiere of part 2 will take place on February 1 in FOX (4:30 p.m. ET) and on February 2 in ESPN (8:30 p.m. ET ) instead of ET). Part 3 will air on February 8th in FOX (11:30 p.m. ET / PT) and February 9th in ESPN2 (12:30 p.m. ET), while Part 4 will air on February 16 in FOX (11:30 p.m. ET) is broadcast. 12:30 p.m. ET) and on Sunday, February 16 (7:00 p.m. ET) on ESPN.

The COUNTDOWN and INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II series are produced by Five Films, the multi-award-winning Emmy Award-winning production company founded by Scott Boggins and Craig Jenest, which established the popular formats “Athlet Follow” and “Team Follow” on sports television.

Below is the time and date of the program premiere for each network. The shows are broadcast several times on FOX Sports and ESPN networks:

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (part 1)

FOX, Saturday, January 25th (3:30 p.m. ET)

FOX Deportes, Sunday, January 26 (8:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN2, Thursday, January 30 (8:30 p.m. ET); ESPN deportations (8:00 p.m. ET)

PRESS CONFERENCE: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II

FOX, FOX Deportes, Saturday, January 25th (4:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN Deportes, Saturday, January 25 (4:00 p.m. CET)

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (part 2)

FOX, Saturday, February 1 (4:30 p.m. ET)

FOX Deportes, Monday, February 3 (9:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN, Sunday, February 2 (8:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN Deportes, Saturday, February 8th (4:00 p.m. ET)

COUNTDOWN: DEONTAY WILDER VS. TYSON FURY II

FOX, Saturday, February 1 (5:00 p.m. ET)

FOX Deportes, Sunday, February 2 (11:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN, Sunday, February 2 (7:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN Deportes, Thursday, February 6 (9:00 a.m.CET)

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (part 3)

FOX, Saturday, February 8th (11:30 p.m. ET / PT)

FOX Deportes, Monday, February 10 (9:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN2, Sunday, February 9 (12.30 p.m. ET)

ESPN Deportes, Thursday, February 13 (8:00 p.m. CET)

INSIDE WILDER VS FURY II (part 4)

FOX, Sunday, February 16 (12.30 p.m. ET)

FOX Deportes, Monday, February 17 (10:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN Sunday, February 16 (7:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN Deportes, Thursday, February 20 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Viewers can stream the programs live in the respective FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or on FOXSports.com or in the ESPN app or on ESPN.com.