[Fox Business enterprise Host Charles Payne Blames Dow Plunge on Bernie Sanders Winning Nevada]

Fox Enterprise host Charles Payne attributed a plunge in the inventory sector on Monday to Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ (I-VT) current momentum in the presidential marketing campaign.

After America’s Newsroom co-host Ed Henry questioned irrespective of whether the provide off was “all coronavirus or is this the initially time the market’s were being open up given that Bernie Sanders took manage of the Democratic battle,” Payne replied that “the Bernie element is finally rearing its head in the inventory marketplace.”

“Molina Well being, one particular of the major health and fitness coverage in this country, is down 8 percent. United Wellness is down about 6 percent,” he discussed. “Anthem is down 5 percent. Clinic shares are obtaining hit.”

Upon becoming asked by co-host Sandra Smith irrespective of whether the drops could really be attributed to Sanders,” Payne responded, “Absolutely… There is certainly no question.”

“Now these shares bought hammered when Elizabeth Warren was in the direct, and when she experienced her most significant point of top in the polls, all of these shares have been beneath an extraordinary sum of pressure,” he declared. “She started to wane and some of these names… came out with excellent earnings estimates. They’ve rebounded rather nicely.”

“This is the very first time I assume Wall Street is taking Bernie Sanders pretty seriously,” Payne concluded.

Enjoy earlier mentioned by using Fox News.